Learn how to align with your soul | Ronda Renee, Divine Navigation

✨“It’s going to take each of us showing up fully from our Soul — to be who we were born to be, to give the gifts we were born to give, and to make the difference we were sent here to make.” ✨

Ronda Renee is living proof that all the money in the world cannot buy inner peace and fulfilment.

After generating more than $22 million in sales, building a real estate portfolio, raising two children on her own, and being seen as “the successful woman,” Ronda had all the material wealth you could ever wish for — yet something still felt missing.

That inner dissatisfaction led her on a profound journey of self-discovery, healing, and discovering the path of her soul, the only path to feeling whole and complete.

In this episode, we discuss:

✨ Why material success doesn’t always equal fulfillment

✨ How life is always knocking us onto the path, not off it

✨ Finding your “divine coordinates”

✨ Living in alignment with your soul’s purpose

✨ Why the world needs you to become who you were born to be

✨ Turning pain, setbacks, and struggle into purpose

If feel successful materially but empty inside… if life has brought you to your knees… or if you know there is something deeper calling you — this conversation is for you.

About Ronda

“It’s going to take each of us showing up fully from our Soul - to be who we were born to be, to give the gifts we were born to give, and to make the difference we were sent here to make. In short, the world can’t reach its divine potential until you do.”~ Ronda Renée

After generating more than 22 million in sales, obtaining all the material ‘things,’ and being considered the “Successful Woman,” Ronda Renee was navigating high-dollar industries and receiving accomplishment accolades while raising two kids on her own and adding to her growing real estate portfolio.



Experiencing everything she thought would bring her genuine happiness and fulfillment, she had a nagging sensation that something was missing, or just wasn’t right.

An Intense inner exploration, coupled with her commitment to discover the source of the dissatisfaction she was experiencing, even though wildly accomplished, she finally discovered the key to success and deep satisfaction.

Since 2009, Ronda has led 1000s across the globe live lives of deep meaning, purpose, and satisfaction. As an internationally recognized speaker, facilitator, three time best-­selling author, Ronda leads spiritual and industry leaders to the true success that can only be found by living and working in alignment with the Soul.

“I am dedicated to shifting the paradigm of purpose. For people to powerfully live into their purpose in order to fulfill their Divine Contribution. To Empower every individual on this planet to understand the precise purpose of their incarnation and to live accordingly.”

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Connect with me and my work:

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Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

This book is the story of my awakening and transformation through the experience of cancer. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to know your soul’s calling so that you can live the life of greatness you are here for.



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