How one woman defended survivors of Irish Institutional abuse....EXPOSING

This is a powerful interview, and a first for Solicitor and healer, Eileen McMahon. Eileen truly is a force of nature. She has been working for 30+ years to support survivors of abuse find healing and justice for the crimes committed against them by the Irish state.

Eileen is fearless and full of compassion making her the perfect ally for those who were forgotten by their country.

Podcast Chapters (EP 127):

00:00 - Introduction to Eileen

09:30 - Hostility towards her work

12:50 Camden Irish Centre

14:50 Survivors speaking out

20:20 Background to Institutional abuse in Ireland

29:20 Acting for the Magdalene women

37:02 Response of the Institutions

40:05 The laundries are a business

45:00 Honouring th victoms of abuse

49:25 Shutting down abuse cases

51:35 Bringing survivors home to themselves

54:24 What shaped Eileen growing up

1:01:50 Eileen's spiritual path

1:06:40 Healing the land of Ireland

1:10:45 Creating new communities

1:13:10 Owning our spiritual power

1:18:53 Trusting the universe and having faith

1:22:27 Eileen's passions and the future

1:28:26 Final words from Eileen

Buy Restoring Humanity:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Restoring-Humanity-Eileen-McMahon/dp/0957182643

Contact Eileen:

eileenmcmahon7@gmail.com



About Eileen McMahon

Trauma-Informed Practitioner | Dual-Qualified Solicitor (UK & Ireland)

Eileen McMahon is a trauma-informed practitioner and dual-qualified solicitor with over 30 years’ experience working in the area of psychological trauma arising from abuses of power. Her work combines legal expertise gained over a number of years with compassionate, client-centred support for individuals navigating complex and often distressing justice processes.

As a solicitor, Eileen has represented survivors in some of the most significant group litigation and redress schemes in the UK and Ireland, including the Irish Survivors of childhood abuse, survivors and family members of the Hillsborough football disaster (April 1989) misfeasance scheme, the Post Office scandal inquiry and compensation schemes, and litigation arising from the placement of children in Magdalene Laundries. She has prepared hundreds of detailed witness statements, conducted extensive trauma-sensitive interviews, and led legal teams through complex inquiry and compensation frameworks. Her courtroom experience extends to the Supreme Court in Dublin and a favourable decision that was the first televised Supreme Court decision in Ireland (October 2018).

Eileen has particular expertise in supporting survivors of institutional abuse. Her approach is grounded in trauma-informed listening, psychological safety, and an understanding of how legal systems can both support and retraumatise individuals, if not handled carefully. She therefore trained in a number of complementary treatments that she has integrated into her day to day legal practice.

Alongside her legal work, Eileen is the founder of Claddagh Heart Ltd (2009), whichwas set up to provide complementary trauma-support sessions using EFT, NLP, Matrix Reimprinting and coaching methodologies.

Her academic background includes an MBA from the University of Westminster, where her dissertation explored support structures for trauma lawyers. She has also contributed to research and writing on survivor-focused legal frameworks and innovative compensation models. Her book, Restoring Humanity (2014) explained why changes were needed.

Eileen’s is currently researching a new innovative structure for group actions to ensure access to justice and a legal model that has at its foundation equality for both parties. She is presently waiting on a decision from the UN Committee Against Torture for a former Magdalene Laundry client, who had been placed in a laundry at the age of 11.