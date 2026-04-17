How to attract deep, conscious relationships that truly nourish you...

If you’re looking for deeper and more fulfilling relationships, whether it be romantic or platonic, this is a powerful episode to watch with Sinéad Tehery Cronin.

Covering themes like boundaries, consent work, communication skills, physical and emotional intimacy, sacred sexuality and doing our own inner work, Sinéad brings her personal experience, skills as a facilitator and expertise to the topic of what it means to be in conscious relationship.

Enjoy!

About Sinéad

Sinéad is a Conscious Relating, Sacred Sexuality & Shamanic facilitator from Co.Clare.

The founder of Conscious Connections, she creates spaces for people to experience authentic connection both with self and others.

Having trained overseas to bring this work home to Ireland she recognizes the need for spaces that are held with tenderness and care as people take an inner journey of healing and deepening understanding of themselves.

Her vision is to support a new era of conscious healthy relating and dating and to bring more Love of this kind to the world!

Contact Sinéad

www.consciousconnectionsevents.com

https://www.instagram.com/conscious_relating_ireland/

https://www.instagram.com/conscious_connections_events/



8 week online course “Relate” starts 30th April. Book on link below:

https://www.consciousconnectionsevents.com/event-details/relate-an-8-week-online-journey

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Connect with me and my work



If you want to get started with doTerra Essential oils, just drop me a message or you can get the top 10 Oil Kit here from me:

https://doterra.me/Rm7oY_ (Family Essentials Kit)

https://doterra.me/yC5LRd (Home Essentials Kit)



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Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop



This book is the story of my awakening and transformation through the experience of cancer. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to know your soul’s calling so that you can live the life of greatness you are here for.

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Click on the link below to get a copy of my FREE guide - “6 signs you’re getting a spiritual wake-up call” https://bit.ly/6signsofwake-upcall

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