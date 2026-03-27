The world needs us all awake right now...

“Everything is a miracle or a miracle in the making…”

Who is Maureen? | Spiritual Educator, Expert in Enlightenment

Maureen Whitehouse is a spiritual teacher and miracle mentor. She is an expert on experiencing enlightenment in the midst of “normal” life, having authored best-selling books, dozens of programs, and given hundreds of international lectures on the subject. Her simple teachings, all gained through first-hand experience and her practice of A Course In Miracles, have already helped countless clients, readers and listeners around the world to find inner peace and greater fulfillment in their lives.

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How it all began…

In 1996, while lying in bed, Maureen experienced something akin to what is often called a “near-death experience”. But this one wasn’t brought on by a fatal accident. Instead it was the crescendo of a spiritual awakening—one that was initiated by her intensive study of A Course in Miracles for the prior three years.

At that time in her life, Maureen was a wife, a mother of two and a successful commercial actress and model. She was doing everything she could to create a “picture-perfect” life for her family—and she felt like she was failing miserably. Yes, she was successfully living the American dream, but she felt lost and unfulfilled. Then, literally overnight, that all changed.

What happened after her Spiritual Awakening?

It was after this awakening experience that Maureen realized she had gained the abilities of a “seer”—she could see through pain. Within weeks, as if on cue, people began spontaneously seeking Maureen out for counsel and spiritual advice. Reluctant at first to do anything but “appreciate others” as-is, Maureen quickly realized that these people, in the midst of their most intimate problems and pain, were showing her the universal truth of what her own inner transformation had taught her: all pain is grace in the making and miracles are always at hand. This steady stream of people seeking help from Maureen, many in their darkest hour, has continued ever since.

Maureen’s work is Immediate and Transformational

Maureen has been living an awakened life for over two decades. She is the consummate teacher and guide on the path to awakening. Her programs and services offer core-deep epiphanies that relieve you of pain and strife immediately. Then, with the power of this newfound freedom, you can finally upend self-sabotaging, emotional patterns that often have a lifetime of cultural conditioning behind them.

Her teachings are realistic, frank and miraculously oriented. This means they work fast. There is no agenda, coercion or convincing involved (these would only slow down the process). Likewise, there is no problem too intense or taboo to touch with the liberating truth of her teachings. This is why people seek Maureen’s counsel over all others’—for instantaneous relief from their story of pain.

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Connect with me and my work

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Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book:

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This book is the story of my awakening and transformation through the experience of cancer. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to know your soul’s calling so that you can live the life of greatness you are here for.

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