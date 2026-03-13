My awakening got to a different level after my lung transplant....

“A spiritual awakened soul on a journey from my head to my heart’

This was a really special interview for many reasons. Patrick Dempey is a brave and special soul, a dear friend and true spiritual warrior. Born with cystic fibrosis, a lifelong genetic condition, Patrick has come close to death on many occasions, never knowing if he would be successful in getting the lease of life he needed through a double lung transplant. But in 2012 with just weeks to live, he got the gift of new lungs and a new life. He is so full of gratitude for the gift of life and the heightened spiritual powers he has received in the process.

Patrick also played a major role in supporting me, but most importantly my mother, as she made a peaceful and gentle transition from this earth on 7th February. Having suffered greatly, for the last year of her life particularly, she passed with such peace and without any fear whatsoever and that was in no small part due to Patrick’s spiritual support and and deeply compassionate nature.

If you want to understand the resilience of the human spirit and feel encouraged in your own life, please watch and share.

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https://ko-fi.com/celineod

In Patrick’s words

I am here to share my spiritual wisdom and gifts to help guide others on their own journey to become fearless with a heart beat of compassion and love for all.

I am known as The Peaceful Spiritual Warrior in the world of social media, A spiritual Alchemist, Shamanic Practitioner, Spiritual Channeller, Intuitive Medium, Rahanni Celestial Healing Teacher and Practitioner.

Contact Patrick:

thepeacefulspiritualwarrior@gmail.com

https://www.instagram.com/thepeacefulspiritualwarrior/

https://www.youtube.com/@UCX4SWCrg1fnrIaJeAeTtd4g

https://www.tiktok.com/@the.peaceful.spir

https://www.facebook.com/the.peaceful.spiritual.warrior

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Connect with me:

Email: odonovanceline@gmail.com

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My books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

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