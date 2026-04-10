Awakening the power of the Witch within

A magical experience to interview Irish wise woman and storyteller, Eimear Stassin.

Stay tuned for the beautiful poem she recites at the end of the interview.

About Eimear

“Eimear is a Seanachaí, an Irish sacred storyteller and flame keeper for the healing and resurrection of the traditions of her Irish lineage.

In Irish Mythology, Eimear is said to possess the six gifts of womanhood, something Eimear is rediscovering within herself.

After graduating with a Masters in Economics and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from University College Dublin, she enjoyed a 20 year career in Corporate Financial Services. In 2004 she took an internal career change into Corporate Training. A move which planted the seeds for her future entrepreneurial calling.

At the time of Bealtaine 2017, she finally listened to the tug of her soul (and the whispers of the witches) to seek nourishment and expansion out with Corporate and dove head first into Entrepreneurship. She could not have planned for what has unfolded since!

A dramatic witch awakening on 8:8:2020 whilst going on tour of the Edinburgh Dungeons plunged her deeper into healing the witch wounds of persecution, suppression and silencing. Opening her channels to the transmissions of The Witches and her own gifts that she had shut down; healing her throat chakra to speak this wisdom into the collective. Around the same time, her curiosity piqued into her own Irish heritage including her namesake Eimear of the 6 gifts of womanhood, re-aligning her with The Irish Medicine Wheel and Irish Goddesses and Gods, who she would come to befriend and forge deep and lasting relationships with.

Ireland was calling her home! The pull was strong to travel to the sacred sites mainly around Ireland and Scotland, to embody the remembrances and to continue to heal and share her experiences with others. Returning to her deep Irish roots and to stories of her ancestors continues to unlock so much magic, inspiration and creativity from within her in an endless well of wisdom so rich and profound!

Goddess Brigid made herself known to Eimear in early 2023, handing her a tiny ember that became a flame in the palm of her hand. Alongside Brigid came The Magdalenes, who stepped into Eimear’s awareness as a collective returning now as one, of deep nurturing love.

In late 2024, Eimear founded The Irish Wisdom School where the voices and wisdom of Ireland could speak freely once again. Eimear runs online workshops, global online summits and in-person retreats to Ireland, Scotland and beyond.

Eimear is from Dublin, Ireland and lives in Scotland with her husband, 3 children and Border Collie dog called Riley. Eimear loves rocks, travelling to sacred sites, gathering people in circle on the land.”

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