How to face fear and discover your mission...

What if fear is the very thing blocking the mission you were born for?

In this episode, I’m joined by psycho-spiritual guide Rachel Alexander to explore how to overcome fear, awaken spiritually, and discover your deeper life purpose.

We discuss:

✨ The 3 levels of fear

✨ How fear keeps people stuck

✨ Spiritual awakening and destiny

✨ Why many feel lost before their purpose emerges

✨ Uncovering your mission

✨ Conscious parenting and education

If you’re ready for growth, healing, and clarity, this episode is for you.

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Thank you.

https://ko-fi.com/celineod



PODCAST CHAPTERS:

00:00 Introduction

02:35 Discovering her path

07:36 How the universe guides us

12:12 The power of speaking out loud

19:45 About "Feel the fear and do it anyway" book by Susan Jeffers

23:27 Surrendering to a higher power

26:20 How to over come fear

29:40 Surrender in practise

34:05 Destiny Awakener Book

40:30 Key message from Destiny Awakener

45:10 Dark night of the soul

48:18 Reality of the Spiritual Path and Awakening

51:38 Unprecedented time of Awakening on the planet

52:50 Supporting yourself through Awakening

58:45 Challenging the education system

1:04:20 How to be a Courage Queen Journal

1:09:45 Younger people finding their path

1:12:12 Home Schooling children

1:16:27 Being in the system or not

1:19:03 Young people and anxiety

1:22:34 Listening to our inner voice

1:24:49 My mother's passing

1:26:32 Understanding death and fear

1:29:00 Challenges in the game of life

1:44:30 Contacting Rachael and her book "Destiny Awakener"

Get your copy of Destiny Awakener:

https://rachael-alexander.com/product/destiny_sample/

Book a session with Rachael:

https://rachael-alexander.com/product/soul-direction-online-session/

About Rachael

Rachael Alexander is a psycho-spiritual guide with over 25 years’ experience supporting people to navigate spiritual growth, helping to calm the nervous system, and live in alignment with their Higher Self and life purpose.

With a first-class honours degree in Counselling Psychology and a Master’s in Transpersonal Psychology, her work bridges psychological understanding with lived spiritual wisdom. Keeping her work grounded, practical, respecting of being a human.

Rachael has walked a conscious spiritual path for over two decades, exploring the nature of fear, surrender, faith, and inner guidance through both personal experience and professional practice.

Feel the Fear & Do It Anyway®

Her work with Dr. Susan Jeffers, best-selling author of Feel the Fear & Do It Anyway® profoundly shaped her understanding of transcending fear on the path of spiritual growth. As Susan’s most successful instructor worldwide, Rachael was handed Dr. Jeffers’ training legacy and intellectual property, recruiting and training feel the fear instructors all over the world on behalf of the author.

Global Facilitator & Author

Rachael is an experienced global facilitator, having led everything from intimate workshops to international training seminars with hundreds of participants.

She is also the author of You’ve Got This (Taylor & Francis), supporting students navigating the pressure of modern academia, and How to Be a Courage Queen, a guided journal for emotional and spiritual growth. Her first book, I Can Handle Divorce shares valuable insights to those fearful of ending their marriage.

Her work has been endorsed by the NHS, a Harley Street psychiatrist, and Anxiety UK

Her approach is not therapy, diagnosis, or fixing. It is about helping people understand what is happening within them, so they can trust inner guidance and move forward with clarity, confidence, and meaning.

Lived spiritual path

Rachael has walked a conscious spiritual path for over two decades, exploring the nature of fear, surrender, faith, and inner guidance through both personal experience and professional practice.

Alongside her professional work, Rachael’s personal journey, including single parenthood and participation in the 12-step Al-Anon programme, deepened her understanding of surrender, Higher Power, and resilience.

Living the work

Rachael lives the principles she guides others through. When the traditional education system struggled to support her son’s spiritual awakening, she chose to home-educate him — reflecting her commitment to inner guidance, conscious living, and integrity.

She has recently completed her first novel — The Destiny Awakener — designed to support Generation Z in exploring intuition, spiritual purpose, and higher guidance, reflecting the same grounded approach she brings to her one-to-one and group work.

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Connect with me and my work:

If you want to get started with doTerra Essential oils, just drop me a message or you can get the top 10 Oil Kit here from me:

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Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book:



https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

This book is the story of my awakening and transformation through the experience of cancer. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to know your soul’s calling so that you can live the life of greatness you are here for.

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Click on the link below to get a copy of my FREE guide - “6 signs you’re getting a spiritual wake-up call” https://bit.ly/6signsofwake-upcall

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