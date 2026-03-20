How to be empowered to create at your optimum - Channelled Guidance

In one of her first ever podcasts, the authentic and mesmerising Tamsin Brown, Morcott Material, opens our consciousness and minds to the innate gifts we all possess, when we can move beyonds the confines of our personal mind.

A former Hollywood actress and producer, Tamsin gave it all up to channel wisdom and guidance from a Lumerian Collective called Morcott.

Tamsin explains what channelling is and who Morcott is in this one of a kind interview. The guidance points us to rediscover our sovereignty, our innate powers and our oneness with “The All”.

Don’t miss it. It’s not just an interview. It’s a transmission, an activation and if you are ready to own your creative powers and potential, you will receive all you need by listening. Your body and your heart knows what is true.

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Thank you.

https://ko-fi.com/celineod

PODCAST CHAPTERS:

00:00 - 03:00 Introduction to Tamsin

03:00 - 09.05 Morcott & The Lumerian Collective

09:05 - 22:00 Moving in flow with all that is

22:00 - 25:40 Tamsin explains how she channels the Lumerian Collective (Morcott)

25:41 - 38:08 The process of creation

38:08 - 40:59 Cheat sheet to creation

40:59 - 45:35 Shining your light

45:35 - 48:03 Listening to your heart

48:03 - 50:27 What is best for you is best for all

50:27 - 57:00 Women and self-sacrifice

57:00 - 1:00:00 Doing what you came here to do

1:00:00 - 1:02:00 We're at a jarraing stage of the process

1:02:00 - 1:04:00 Choosing our experience

1:04:00 - 1:21:08 Navigating painful experiences

1:21:08 - 1:23:00 What is it like for Tamsin to channel?

1:23:00 - 1:24:00 Living authentically

1:24:00 - 1:27:33 Trust in self and the process

1:27:33 - 1:33:15 Who are the Lumerians?

1:33:15 - 1:35:28 Feeling everything

1:35:28 - 1:42:54 Navigating turbulence on the planet

1:42:54 - 1:47:20 Tamsin speaks about discernment and trust

1:47:20 - 1:52:00 Connecting to our guides

1:52:00 - 1:53:43 Forced life review

1:53:43 - 1:55:00 Working with cancer patients

1:55:00 - 1:59:00 Living in the present moment and manifestation

1:59:00 - 2:00:50 Understanding light and dark

2:00:50 - 2:05:04 Honouring boundaries

2:05:04 - 2:09:04 How to work with Morcott

2:09:04 - 2:12:58 Final message from Morcott



About Tamsin

The Morcott Material is a series of channeled teachings from Morcott, a Lumerian collective consciousness. Through her channeling work, Tamsin acts as a conduit for this communication and healing. The teachings are both profound and practical, reminding us of our innate powers, essential oneness, and cosmic origins.

Tamsin has released two channeled books: ‘The Prophecy of One’ (originally published anonymously in 2023) and ‘A Thousand Thoughts: Food for the Soul’ (published in 2025), and is currently working on a third channeled book.

After years of working as an actor, producer, and working behind the scenes in Hollywood, Tamsin transitioned to channeling full-time, dedicating herself to sharing Morcott’s teachings and supporting others on their journeys of healing and spiritual expansion.

Tamsin offers one-on-one sessions via Zoom in two modalities: Oracle Guidance sessions, where she facilitates direct communication between clients and their own guides, and Quantum Portal Healing Process sessions, in which she acts as a conduit for Lumerian healing energy to support physical, mental, and emotional alignment.

She has channeled for A-list actors, artists, politicians, and athletes, helping her clients, whatever their path, to gain clarity and confidence.

Past clients have described sessions as profoundly transformational, offering perspective shifts that have helped to overcome stubborn blocks, ancestral patterns, and to reveal the soul’s purpose behind some of life’s most challenging experiences.

Tamsin approaches this channeled work as a fellow traveler, offering Morcott’s guidance not from a place of spiritual authority, but as someone walking the path alongside those she serves. Understanding her greatest responsibility is communicating with precision and clarity.

You can find the Morcott Material here on Substack, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Tamsin’s channeled

books are available on Amazon. To learn more about sessions and offerings, visit MorcottMaterial.com.

Tamsin, or ‘The Oracle of Morcott,’ also hosts live monthly channeled transmissions via Zoom on the second Saturday of each month, featuring extended teachings, community Q&A’s, and healing work available to Substack subscribers.

***************

Connect with me:

Email: odonovanceline@gmail.com

All my links: https://linktr.ee/celineodonovan

My books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan