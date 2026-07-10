Ancient wisdom is being activated during this time of transition on earth....

Soul Astrologer, Sue Grassby is back from a retreat in Ireland with Eimear Stassin of the The Irish Wisdom School and she has a lot to share.

We are back on the ascension path of the yuga cycles and all of the ancient wisdom from the cosmos, the trees, the stones and mother earth are here to support us!

My sponsor this week is Hilary Keeping. If you quote the code Hilary80 you can book a 90 minute reading for £80 whilst Hilary is still a student of astrology.

Contact Hilary:

www.hilarysholistic.co.uk or Hilarysholistic@gmail.com.



If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Thank you.

https://ko-fi.com/celineod

About Sue

I am a Soul Astrologer, Seichem & Reiki Master, Egyptian Cartouche Master, and Shamanic Practitioner.

I have been a Holistic Therapist for over 35 years, during which time I was a Health and Wellbeing Co-Ordinator for the local authority, responsible for health schemes within the local community. I have worked in the NHS Pain Management Service as a Specialist Exercise Rehabilitation Therapist.

My passion is Soul Astrology. I look to the planetary arrangements at the very moment of birth. It creates a divine cosmic blueprint and the answers to the Soul’s purpose for this lifetime.

The Soul can then draw from the finest qualities of the personality, it’s gifts and abilities to fulfil its purpose. This unique energetic expression for this incarnation will allow the Soul’s mission to be realised through you.

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Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book directly from me at this link:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

Audible.co.uk or Audible.comThanks for reading Wild and Free! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and is packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

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Subscribe to Wild Woman Podcast onYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

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Get started with doTerra Essential oils and natural living with my support:

Contact me directly to find out more or you can get the top 10 Oil Kit here from me:

https://doterra.me/Rm7oY_ (Family Essentials Kit)

https://doterra.me/yC5LRd (Home Essentials Kit)

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