We did have free energy and are not far from turning those tables again...

“We need to understand our authority comes from an internal place, not an external one….”

Ever since her Near Death Experience when she was only 13 years old, Liz Costa has has worked to support the energetic shifts that are taking place as the earth goes through its evolutionary process. She has been playing her part for the last 50 years so she has seen these changes first hand and how these shifts always play out in the physical world. She is an Oracle of sorts, my words, not hers!

This is conversation number six and it is amazing to track the progress in ourselves and our world over the course of this time. All of her interviews are on

My YouTube Channel

I highly recommend checking them out and getting to know Liz who rarely gives interviews at all.

Enjoy this one too. It’s another cracker!

Liz shares, not from a place of generating fear, but is reminding you of your sovereign nature.

“We are regaining our sense of divine worth.”

About Liz

Liz Costa was only 13 years old when she was declared clinically dead for 6 minutes, a trauma which held her in a coma for 9 hours. During this time her consciousness experienced the earth as a living breathing conscious entity with whom she could communicate and wanted to communicate with her.

In her out of body state she was shown the history of the planet and guided to understand the subtle energetic living forces that are transforming our world and reality beyond the reach of the five senses.

During this near death experience, Liz was also shown the future of the planet and understood the work and adjustments that would be required to support our planetary evolution in accordance with the divine plan and in the face of much interference.

Since this pivotal and mind-bending moment of her life, Liz has privately dedicated her life to working in close relationship with the planet to support the energetic transformation necessary for these times.

In partnership with the earth she has been called on great adventures all over the world to enact subtle energetic adjustments at critical sites, in order to anchor a new life supporting grid for a higher dimensional reality, for the benefit of all forms of consciousness.

With this rather non-traditional start to life, Liz has never really fitted into “normal”, so has created a life that has been eclectic, deeply rewarding, exciting and at times challenging and very lonely.

In her spare time, she shares her love of travel, adventure, music, food and uncovering the glitches in the matrix with the love of her life.

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Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book directly from me at this link:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

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Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and is packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

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Subscribe to Wild Woman Podcast onYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

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