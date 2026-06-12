You will become a completely different person during this shift in consciousness...

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"Essential oils for living in changing times" on Thursday 25th June at 7.30pm:

https://celineodonovan.aweb.page/essential-oils-conscious-living

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Interview number three with the internationally renowned Medical Intuitive, Naturopathic Nutritionist and Practitioner of Herbal Medicine, April Danann and it doesn’t disappoint.

“We are beginning a new age which takes us back to the land…..”

April explains that we are going a consciousness shift, not a climate change. Earth has decided to shift its consciousness and we are going along for the ride. We are part of her ecosystem so every part of us will change. All of us goes on this ride and in the process we will shed what is not authentic to us.

This is where the magic of essential oils comes in. They are natural living medicine that are designed to support us to maintain health and equilibrium, especially during testing times.

If you want to learn more, listen to the interview and join for this exclusive FREE event with April, ESSENTIAL OILS FOR LIVING IN CHANGING TIMES.

Link below.

https://celineodonovan.aweb.page/essential-oils-conscious-living

About April

April Danann is a Medical Intuitive, Naturopathic Nutritionist and practitioner of Herbal Medicine with a focus on gut health and has many years of experience. She has received a BSc (Hons) in Food Management & Marketing, MSc in Nutrition and Exercise Science as well as diplomas in Nutrition, Medical Intuition and Food Packaging Technology. She has nearly completed a PhD in Naturopathic Medicine and is qualified in Iridology.

April is in private practice combining this education and experience into assisting clients with diet, lifestyle and conscious living and does occasional talks in natural Nutrition, Fermentation and Intuition and for women in business.

Although she continues to produce some of the best apple cider vinegar, herbal kombucha and herbal products; her interest is also centered around health potential and creating in-depth residential courses for nature centered studies.

‘Who I am really, aside from what I have learned, experienced and the places I have been - is a person deeply committed to fully understanding my body, mind and soul on the deepest levels. My books, blogs and life are all about living as close to nature and health as possible.’

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If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Thank you.

https://ko-fi.com/celineod

Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book directly from me at this link:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

Audible.co.uk or Audible.comThanks for reading Wild and Free! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

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Subscribe to Wild Woman Podcast onYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

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Get started with doTerra Essential oils and natural living with my support:

Contact me directly to find out more or you can get the top 10 Oil Kit here from me:

https://doterra.me/Rm7oY_ (Family Essentials Kit)

https://doterra.me/yC5LRd (Home Essentials Kit)

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