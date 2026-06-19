"My anxiety stopped completely when I listened to my spirit guides..."

Use the code PODCAST20 to get 20% off your first reading with Jessica: https://www.jessicarachel.co/

Wild Woman Podcast listeners get 10% of their first appointment with this week’s sponsor, Plant Spirit Medicine and Earth Medicine Healer, Dawn Rafferty: www.earthlings.ie.

“After I got into alignment and started living a life that suited me, I had no more anxiety.

It was a real joy to sit down with a young woman who shares her journey through burnout and anxiety, ultimately leading her to her path and work as a Psychic Medium.

As Jessica shares, once she stopped and listened to her guides and the voice of her soul, everything changed. She left her job as an elementary school teacher in Canada and pursued her heart’s desire. She has never experienced anxiety since that day.

Listen and learn about connecting to the voice of your guides. Their sole purpose is to help you live in alignment, the path of your highest joy and fulfilment.

In Jessica’s words

Before becoming a full-time medium, I was following a very different path working as as an elementary school French teacher. While I loved working with children, something inside me just knew that this job was not for me. I battled for years with anxiety and the stresses that come with working in the public school system and continued to ignore my gut instincts that were telling me to make a change and leave.

​Eventually, my spirit guides gave me no choice but to leave my job. In the span of two weeks, I was in a terrible car accident followed by a ski accident. I was forced to take 6 months off to recover from my injuries. Fortunately, during this time I began to meditate. I met my spirit guides in a guided meditation and soon developed a passion for all things spirituality and an unquenchable thirst to strengthen my intuitive abilities

With the help of a few mentors and a bit of practice, I was soon able to channel messages from spirit guides and connect to loved ones from the other side.

It was at this time that I discovered my true life’s mission: To help others discover their true path and purpose in life. I am obsessed with teaching others how to communicate with their own spirit guides. I strongly believe that everyone is born with intuitive gifts and if I was able to tap into them so can you! Let me help you see the magic of connecting with spirit so that you too can begin to receive guidance and find your way back to your true life’s purpose.

Contact Jessica:

https://www.jessicarachel.co/

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Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book directly from me at this link:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

Audible.co.uk or Audible.comThanks for reading Wild and Free! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and is packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.



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