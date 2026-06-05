Learn to never abandon yourself again...

If you’ve ever doubted your inner knowing, dismissed the signals that your body is giving you or yearn to live a life where you trust yourself implicitly, then this conversation with medicine woman, Haley Edmiston will spark a remembrance in you.

It is our birthright to live a life of enchantment and magic. We are not designed to live in a habitual way, people-pleasing and left feeling depleted inside.

If you want to discover the light that you came here to be, listen to this conversation with Haley. You will be reminded that you are so much more than you have been led to believe and it is within your reach.

You are here to live your greatest life without apology.



In Haley’s words

Let me tell you a little bit about myself. I am a lover of health, medicine and the natural world. I grew up as a type one Diabetic, so I was very closely connected with the intricacies of the body and the balance of all things.

It wasn’t until the last few years that I’ve really gotten connected with plant medicine. I am very new on this journey. I would not even call myself and Herbalist. I have begun to see myself as what the ancient might call a seer.

I serve as a nurse practitioner in women’s health and I’m truly in love with this kind of work.

I also have found myself deeply yearning for a deeper connection with plants and then to be able to share that gift with my patients, friends, and family.

In the last week or so I have really taken a huge step, not sure if it’s following my intuition or just this internal drive to grow, Towards the consideration of setting up an official small business centered around wellness and Herbs.

Contact Haley:

haley.edmiston1@gmail.com

https://www.instagram.com/haleymedmiston/

****************

Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book directly from me at this link:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

Audible.co.uk or Audible.com



Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

***************

Subscribe to Wild Woman Podcast onYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

***************

Get started with doTerra Essential oils and natural living with my support:

Contact me directly to find out more or you can get the top 10 Oil Kit here from me:

https://doterra.me/Rm7oY_ (Family Essentials Kit)

https://doterra.me/yC5LRd (Home Essentials Kit)

***************

Thanks for reading Wild and Free! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



