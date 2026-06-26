"We have shifted to the true organic timelines of ascension..."

What a ride to be in conversation with the fabulous Elizabeth Monroy, who joined me on Zoom all the way from Sicily. She doesn’t give interviews anymore so this was a really special treat.

In this episode Elizabeth talks about everything and anything - from our earth ascending, activating our light bodies, the importance of self-love in healing, embodying our frequencies, sacred sexuality and detoxing, to being the star of your own life story and so much more. Dont’ miss it!

About Elizabeth Monroy, M.S.

“To be Infinite, you only need to let go of the finite.”

Visionary Author, Filmmaker, and Founder of the Podcast and the Community “Infinite Humans Co-Creating the New Earth” and The Infinite Human YOU- niversity. Elizabeth Monroy holds a Master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling and has a background as a University and Secondary Educator, Elizabeth worked with her husband Dr. Peter Monroy, M.D., a board-certified OB/GYN traveling around the world creating higher paradigm for healing within the broken finite healthcare system. While Peter has transitioned from the physical, their work together continues as the lay The Infinite Human Foundation for the New Earth.

After the death of her husband Elizabeth founded The New Consciousness Renaissance Film School in Florence, Italy. Drawing on her background in psychology, Keylontic Science, Transformational Art, Theater, Film making and multidimensional consciousness Elizabeth offers transformative online courses, workshops, and esoteric pilgrimages to sacred sites restoring our Mother Earth’s energetic template and reawakening our ancient divine technology. Her mission is to acquire ancient properties around the world and create international new earth spiritual retreat centers for communities to reawaken their divine creativity, restore their divine krystic blueprint and reclaim our divine technologies to co-create the new earth! In all her endeavors, she is accompanied by her spiritual guide, Kiki, and her twin soul Peter, whose presence remains an eternal source of love and inspiration. Together, they invite you to let go of the finite and step into the infinite potential of your Heroic Self and co-create the new earth!

Contact Elizabeth:

https://www.infinitehuman.com/

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Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book directly from me at this link:

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Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and is packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

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Subscribe to Wild Woman Podcast onYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

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