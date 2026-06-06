"I turn my cancer over to a higher power..."

What a privilege to sit down with a man I’m so proud to call a friend and a great inspiration, along with being a magician on the djembe drums, Eamon Carrick.

Eamon has faced many challenges in life and always bounced back with courage and energy like I’ve never witnessed before. Twenty years sober from drugs and alcohol, Eamon went on to get an honours degree in social work, supporting others who have hit their own rock bottom to make a new start.

He has also built an incredible drumming community, inspiring and encouraging everyone who has walked through the door, not just to play the drums, but also to feel that they are an important part of the community.

Sharing vulnerably and openly about his difficult journey with cancer in the last couple of years, Eamon has created a safe space that has inspired all of the community to feel that they too could share their pain. The healing effect for everyone has been incalculable but immense.

I first found Eamon’s drumming circle in 2017 as I recovered from breast cancer and was slowly coming back to life. After a bit of a hiatus I returned in 2023 and have been a regular since then. I credit the drumming circle for being a catalyst for starting this podcast and giving me a sense of belonging that I had not felt in a very long time.

Please watch and share if you know anyone who is affected by addiction, cancer or is struggling in any way. Or just be inspired.

Eamon’s humble and authentic nature will touch you and uplift you!

Thank you Eamon for sharing so openly. 🙏



About Eamon and Community Spirit Drumming

The Community Spirit Drumming program was started by Eamon Carrick from Claddagh, Galway in 2011.

Eamon has always loved Rhythm and Drumming. He conducted research in relation to music therapy while studying for his Hons Degree in Social Studies & Social Care back in 2007.

“There is more to it than just drumming for me. It’s not about being the loudest, fastest or greatest drummer in the group. For me it’s about taking part (participation) – Having fun – Meeting new people – Making friends – Learning various beats and rhythms – Socializing – Chatting over a cuppa – Getting involved – Singing & Chanting – Dancing – Putting the rhythms together and experiencing the magic.”

Our Mission

Our mission is to empower participants in the learning of drumming, dancing and playing various percussion instruments, and encourage expression of the true self without criticism. Our purpose is to provide a social space in the community for people to come together and enjoy the magic of the drum circle. The Community Spirit Drumming is guiding by principles such as; Participation, Inclusion, Equality, Encouragement, Respect, Individualism and work as part of a team.

Connect with Eamon:

http://communityspiritdrumming.ie/

https://www.instagram.com/communityspiritdrumming/

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Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

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