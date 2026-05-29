"It is time to bring fire back to the people"....... Fire Speaks - Coming home to the hearth 2026

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Thank you.

https://ko-fi.com/celineod

I had a truly special conversation with Firekeeper, Sylvia Edwards, who reminds us of the sacred nature of fire, the primal force within us all. It is a spiritual force long understood by our ancestors.

It is the spirit of heart.

It is about living a courageous life and courage derives from the heart.

It is about connection, transformation, joy and awakening.

It is time to bring fire back to the people.

Get tickets for Fire Speaks UK – Coming Home to the Hearth

Penny Brohn Centre, Ham Green House | Bristol, UK

Friday to Sunday, 19th-21st June, 2026

https://sacredfire.org/event/fire-speaks-uk-2026/

About Sylvia Edwards

Program Director, Firekeeping

Sylvia comes from a bilingual background, with both Scottish and Spanish heritage. She studied an undergraduate degree at the University of Dundee, specializing in vocal soundscapes, which explored our cultural connection with the divine natural world.

Sylvia was selected as a New Contemporaries of Scotland, and later studied a Master of Arts at the University of Arts in London. Since graduating, Sylvia has facilitated many community groups in both therapeutic and educational spaces, as well as supporting with learning and development training, and coordinating events hosting both local and international guests. Sylvia’s main focus and thread in her work is to create inclusive spaces to gather together and to encourage opportunities for listening and growth to connect to the wholeness of our nature.

Sylvia is an initiated Firekeeper, committed to holding her home hearth that welcomes her community in Scotland and shares the wonderful medicine of fire as the universal language of the heart. Her passion for bringing the vitality of fire and spreading it further afield is key to her role and her ambition to inspire future generations to come.

Sylvia lives rurally in the Scottish Borders and enjoys tending to her new home, with her beloved partner and cat, spending time in the garden and lovingly caring for the plants and wildlife. Sylvia is wholeheartedly committed to building and supporting the global community as part of Sacred Fire.

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Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book directly from me at this link:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

Audible.co.uk or Audible.com



Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

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Subscribe to Wild Woman Podcast onYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

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Get started with doTerra Essential oils and natural living with my support:

Contact me directly to find out more or you can get the top 10 Oil Kit here from me:

https://doterra.me/Rm7oY_ (Family Essentials Kit)

https://doterra.me/yC5LRd (Home Essentials Kit)



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