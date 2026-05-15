How to Manifest, Mediumship and Magic.....

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Thank you.

https://ko-fi.com/celineod

Astrologer, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Medium, Ana Isabel, joins me for a third interview to discuss her upcoming workshops on manifestation and share how her mediumship gifts came to life after the passing of her father.

“We are meant to stay in touch” Ana says of our connection with spirit. It is up to us if we choose to tune in, align and work with the natural forces of life that are always calling us to greater expressions of ourselves.

If you’d like to join Ana and learn the practical steps to conscious creation that will light up your life, check out the information below and the link to join.

Imagine the Hero Within: Empower Yourself to Rewrite Your Personal Narrative

16 May 2026, 10:00 – 12:00 (virtual workshop) - £30

Imagine the hero/heroine within you—step into a transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment, and rewrite your personal story to become the hero/heroine of your own life.

This workshop is your launchpad to take charge of your story. By rewriting your personal narrative, you’ll gain clarity about your identity and actively shape your future, unlocking the incredible potential within you. Embark on this empowering journey —imagine the hero within, and become the author of your own transformation.

The Art of Being Present: Slow Down Time And Return to Your Center

23 May 2026, 10:00 – 12:00 (virtual workshop) - £30

Slip through the doorway of the everyday and into a moment where time shimmers, slows, and opens. In workshop, you’ll be guided back to your breath and inner sanctuary—awakening your senses so you feel more alive, more connected, and quietly restored.

By the end of this enriching experience, you will leave feeling not only more alive but also more connected—both to yourself and to the world around you. This sense of connection will leave you quietly restored, re-energized, and ready to engage with life from a place of authenticity and purpose. In this way, The Art of Being Present serves as a vital guide, encouraging you to slow down, breathe deeply, and embrace the beauty of each moment as it unfolds.

The Alchemy of Co‑Creation - 30 May 2026, 10:00 – 12:00 (virtual workshop) - £30

This workshop guides you to attune to Divine Will, and to align with the sacred rhythm of life. You’ll explore creative, soul-led practices for transmuting adversity into insight and momentum—so you can consciously manifest the dreams you’re here to live.

Connecting with Co-Creating Partners

Moreover, you will have the opportunity to connect with your co-creating partners, who include your guides and Divine Messengers. This aspect of the workshop is particularly powerful, as it emphasizes the importance of community and shared experiences in the journey of self-discovery. You will learn techniques to enhance your intuition and strengthen your connection to these guiding forces, allowing you to receive wisdom and support as you navigate your path. The presence of like-minded individuals will enrich your experience, providing a sense of belonging and encouragement as you explore your purpose together.

Connect with Ana and her workshops: https://www.lifeastrologer.com/events

Connect with me and my work:

If you want to get started with doTerra Essential oils, just drop me a message or you can get the top 10 Oil Kit here from me:

https://doterra.me/Rm7oY_ (Family Essentials Kit)

https://doterra.me/yC5LRd (Home Essentials Kit)



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Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book:

https://ko-fi.com/celineod/shop

This book is the story of my awakening and transformation through the experience of cancer. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to know your soul’s calling so that you can live the life of greatness you are here for.



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Click on the link below to get a copy of my FREE guide - “6 signs you’re getting a spiritual wake-up call” https://bit.ly/6signsofwake-upcall



Get my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project



Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

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