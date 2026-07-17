We have to digest our experiences and breathe through the birth canal....

“I learned how to take care of others to keep my own self safe”

In episode 143, I speak to Carley Mattimore about the catastrophic losses she has experienced in her life, including the death of her father and her 13 year old sister in a car accident, when she was just 21 years old.

In this powerful interview she takes us on her own journey of healing and shares how she now supports others to digest difficult emotional experiences that get stuck in their energy field. She helps them find their sacred purpose in life, understanding that everything that happens in our our life has meaning, no matter how difficult.

About Carley

Carley Mattimore, MS, LCPC, is a seasoned shamanic psychotherapist and therapeutic energy practitioner based in Springfield, Illinois, with more than 30 years of experience. Early in her career, she pursued a master’s degree in clinical psychology, later expanding into the realm of psycho-spiritual practice and energy healing.

Drawing on deep personal transformation, Mattimore has integrated profound life challenges into her work as a healer. Her healing philosophy centers on helping individuals transcend co-dependency, awaken to their inner authority, and rediscover their interdependence with the natural world.

Mattimore is co-founder, with her husband John Malan, of the Aahara Spiritual Community of Venus Rising (a 501(c)(3) based in Springfield), where she leads workshops in Shamanic Psychotherapy, Shamanic Breathwork, Therapeutic Energy work, and multidimensional healing practices.

A passionate global traveler and guide, Mattimore has co-led expeditions to Africa and other countries, visiting sacred sites, where she connects participants with nature, ancestral wisdom, and shamanic teachings. In 2018, she co-authored the book Sacred Messengers of Shamanic Africa (published by Bear & Company/Simon & Schuster), which explores the energetic lineage of ancient Africa, animal archetypes, and awakening the Shamanic Warrior within. Her second book, Coming Home- Shamanic Warrior: Seeder of Hope, Light, and Heart, is to be published soon.

Carley describes her life’s mission as serving the earth’s evolutionary “upgrade” to a higher consciousness. Her work is a bridge between personal healing and planetary transformation — weaving threadlines of trauma, ancestry, breath, nature, and soul into a living tapestry of awakening.

In her presence, clients and participants often remark on her rare blend of grounded psychological understanding and expansive spiritual vision. With compassion, authenticity, and rigorous training, Carley Mattimore has carved a distinctive path as a “psycho-spiritual midwife” for awakening and healing.

Contact Carley:

www.aaharaspiritualcommunity.org and carleymattimore.com.

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Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and is packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

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