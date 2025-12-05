Wild and Free
Unvaxxed Soul - The search for meaning...
In conversation with Gerry O'Neill about life and his new book
9 hrs ago
•
Celine O'Donovan
13
2
3
56:51
November 2025
February is the springboard into the Aquarian Age
In conversation with Earth Gridworker, Liz Costa
Nov 28
•
Celine O'Donovan
2
2
1:48:08
Welcoming New Earth Relationships - Online Event, Thursday 11th December at 7.30pm
Join me and internationally-renowned channeller and Intuitive, Elaine Molloy to release blocks and magnetise the relationships you desire....
Nov 21
•
Celine O'Donovan
42:13
My Mental Health Crisis was really a Spiritual Initiation...
In conversation with SpiritBird Holton
Nov 14
•
Celine O'Donovan
5
1
1:11:57
How to use your pain as a catalyst not an anchor...
In conversation with Giada Lebrecque
Nov 7
1
1
1:27:06
October 2025
Witnessing my clients' trauma helped me face my own...
In conversation with Holistic Therapist, Irene Treacy
Oct 31
1
2
1:24:49
The new earth was fully born in July 2020...
In conversation with Visionary and Crystalline Grid Activator, Judith Kusel
Oct 24
•
Celine O'Donovan
8
3
5
2:16:28
It is now that our voices can really be heard...
In conversation with Channeller and Intuitive, Julianna Jay
Oct 17
•
Celine O'Donovan
5
1
1
1:18:02
Be authentic and speak how you feel...
In conversation with Holistic Practitioner, Ann O'Sullivan Lenihan
Oct 10
•
Celine O'Donovan
6
3
1
1:20:06
By February 2026 there will be a monumental shift within human nature....
In conversation with Akashic Records Consultant, Lisa Wetsel
Oct 3
•
Celine O'Donovan
4
7
1:04:14
September 2025
Brilliant, intelligent souls are coming into the planet right now....
In conversation with Psychic Medium, Emily Greene
Sep 26
•
Celine O'Donovan
2
1:01:35
I work with a lot of people with anxiety...
In conversation with Homeopath, Niamh O'Neill
Sep 19
•
Celine O'Donovan
1
1
1:13:25
