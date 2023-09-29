About me

A native of Galway city on the west coast of Ireland, I was born at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean and have lived by the sea for much of my life. A piscean by nature, it is not surprising that I feel at home in this environment, although I never thought about it very much.

It is only in recent years that a hunger for freedom started calling from the depths of my DNA, a remembering that now awakened has only accelerated with each passing day.

What started as a gentle whisper is now a thunderous drumbeat that will never be silenced. Picking up the book “Women who run with the wolves” by Clarissa Pinkola Estes two years ago only added fuel to my fire. There was no going back.

There never was going to be any “going back”, not after being handed a diagnosis of breast cancer in 2016. On some level I knew a juggernaut was headed for me. I was running on empty and didn’t know how to stop, although a car accident a year earlier had done its utmost to sound the alarm bells.

Ejected from the matrix and rattled to my core, I soon breathed a sigh of relief , relief that I could finally stop. And I did.

I fell apart, I broke down and open, and I started to rebuild one step at a time. I met mentors and guides, many fears and doubts but I kept on going. I wrote two books, trained as a life coach, qualified as a Reiki Master, am now a podcaster and feel like the adventure is only beginning.

I am an explorer and I’m on the best expedition ever, the one that is taking me home. I hope you join me on this journey and discover your freedom, power and potential in the process.

I am devoting this Substack to sharing the voices, stories and wisdom of those on the path of self-discovery - the pain, the joys, the milestones and revelations, but ultimately the prize of freedom to express our magnificent divine nature and live as free as bird.

The deeper we dive, the higher we rise.

Let’s rise up together!