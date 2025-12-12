Kinesiology brought me on a deep healing path with my psoriasis...

It takes courage to look at our shadow, but anything worthwhile in life takes courage I believe.

My guest on this week’s podcast, Kaye, shares her struggles with burnout and psoriasis, and the shadow that lurked beneath her physical symptoms. When we bury how we feel for long enough, it eventually manifests in our physical body. The body truly does keep the score, but not in a judgemental way.

Our body is on our side, showing us what we have outgrown and is ripe for healing and release. What may have started as a necessary survival strategy, in childhood or before, ultimately becomes a problem when it overstays it’s welcome. It keeps us from healthy functioning and expression in life.

When we can shine a light on the shadow, give it compassion and love, it truly does dissolve into the light. It’s not always easy but from personal experience I can say it is truly transformative. I’m a work in progress and will be for life but already I can say it is like being freed from a cage of my own making.



Enjoy the episode and know that whatever is coming up in your life right now is coming up because you have decided you are ready.

It is time for a new chapter!

About Kaye

Kaye is a holistic kinesiologist with a deep spiritual connection and innate intuition. Her own transformative unraveling has guided her back to her true essence, and filled her with a passion to support others on their journey, and connect with their own natural wisdom within.

Kaye has a Diploma in Kinesiology, which integrates a rich tapestry of energy healing modalities. Her ever-evolving curiosity has led her to further explore homeopathy, Chinese medicine, traditional Hatha Yoga, astrology, and a deep spiritual connection. Her Kinesiology sessions offer clients a sacred space to navigate past traumas, stress and emotional blockages with the guidance of higher divine energy.

Contact Kaye: https://kayeskinesiology.com.au/

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, tmy potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



Contact me:

Email: odonovanceline@gmail.com

All my links: https://linktr.ee/celineodonovan

Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

Discover Kinesiology with Kaye

Through the gentle art of muscle testing, I connect with your Body - physically, emotionally and spiritually, creating a sacred space to reveal the truest version of yourself, leading to a path of well-being and divine happiness.Our bodies speak to us in unique, personal ways—perhaps through muscle pain, digestive issues, anxiety, or other signals. Kinesiology offers a powerful tool to tune into these messages, bringing awareness and clarity to the root of your challenges. From this awareness, transformation becomes possible!Together, we can:



* Decode the messages your body sends through pain, stress, inflammation, or discomfort, helping you recognise the deeper issues at play.

* Calm your nervous system, fostering deep relaxation and balance to release stress and restore peace.

* Identify obstacles that hinder your well-being and release blockages, empowering you to let go of what holds you back.

* Unravel the protective layers built to shield you from hurt and judgement, gaining a deeper understanding of You and your inner wisdom.My holistic approach holds space for you to listen within, empowering you to achieve emotional, physical, and spiritual harmony, and unlock greater vitality, balance, and peace on your life’s journey.

