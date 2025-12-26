"I can remember coming home from hospital as a baby..."

EP112 of Wild Woman Podcast is another special conversation with gifted healer, Aideen Larkin from Cork in Ireland.

A synchronistic meeting between Aideen and another guest from the podcast led Aideen to contact me and so a new friendship was born.

We are all finding each other at even more accelerated rates right now. We need our soul tribe, as it is time that we all become more visible, speak our truth and remind others to do the same.

Aideen talks about the importance of taking responsibility for our energy and the power of choice we each possess to make change in our lives. This is is how we take back our power as a humanity and take back our planet.

I have heard Richard Rudd of The Gene Keys call 2026 the year of the closing door and I feel that already. There is so much we are not bringing forward with us and more to leave. As the year of the snake draws to a close, we cast our old skin aside and embody more of our soul essence in everything we do as we create our planet anew.

Enjoy the conversation with Aideen!

About Aideen

Aideen is currently living in Cork, Ireland. She has been an intuitive and empath from a very young age and has provided healing for nearly 30 years.

She turned to healing to overcome her own trauma and mental challenges. She has gone through the dark night of the soul and came out the other side.

She has trained in Reiki, IET and Metatronic Healing, psychic and mediumship.

Having gone for healing and counselling herself for many years, She has created a unique healing experience for her clients by combining both elements in her sessions.

She has always had a close connection with Our Lady from childhood and in her early 30s Our Lady told her she would work with her in the future. She met Metatron through a meditation, he also told her she would work with him.

She now works with her own spiritual team:

Our Lady, Arch Angels - Michael, Gabriel, Sandelphon and Metraton.

She facilitates the healing by creating a space, the clients are the ones that heal themselves.

She works in person but also on line - zoom call or phone call as she can pick up the energy of her clients even when they are not in the room, which areas need to be worked on or released and healed.

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, tmy potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



