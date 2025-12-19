My art came from my healing journey with fibromyalgia...

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Thank you.

Walking the path of the warrior, the energy of divine feminine consciousness, soul retrieval, embodiment, creativity, and surrendering to the great mystery are just some of the themes covered in this mesmerising conversation with the beautiful artist, Jean Bowen Art .

It feels timely as the year draws to a close to be reminded of the importance of slowing down and surrendering to the greater intelligence that oversees our lives.

And it’s Episode 111

Enjoy!

Jean Bowen

Jean Bowen is an Artist, energy worker, breathwork facilitator and holder of women’s circles living in Co.Cork,Ireland. Having a love for all things creative, she journeyed into artwork in 2020 and completed an intense one year mastery program with the Milan art institute to develop her skills and discover her voice as an artist.

Her art is inspired by and is a natural progression of her own healing journey. On a healing journey for many years to heal chronic back pain and fibromyalgia, she began a deep exploration of the energy field and subconscious, unveiling deeper layers and revelations within herself.

Her art creations are an expression of her many soul aspects and are inspired by all things metaphysical as well as the natural world. Her art creations offer others a visual to help connect and ground perhaps some of the energy that we are experiencing as a collective and on the earth at the moment. They also invite an exploration into the deeper meanings and symbolisms in the physical and energetic world around us, encouraging the discovery of hidden truths deep within the self, and in the beauty of nature.

Having spent many years traveling on the sea working as a chef, her deep love of the sea is also reflected in her work, a theme throughout.

Her creative process is very intuitive and the painting and message is often revealed incrementally through deep listening and presence. Her healing journey continues and more to be revealed along the way as she continues to evolve and explore.

Contact Jean:

https://www.jeanbowen.com/

Artist Statement

My hope is that my art creates healing in the world and for all who look at the images. It helps to activate a remembrance within the viewer of their divine soul blueprint and brings through wisdom from beyond the veil. It is my intention that my art inspires hope, beauty, reflection, and presence and raises the frequency of the spaces it occupies.

They reveal a world of magic and transformation that is waiting to be accessed through our imagination. The imagination is the gateway and the language through which the soul can communicate with us. Bringing the etheric into the physical world.

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, tmy potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



