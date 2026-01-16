I suffered the deepest depression and healed by facing it...

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Thank you.

EP115 of Wild Woman Podcast is a powerful episode that reminds us of who we truly are and our capacity to handle anything that comes up in our lives. It is only through testing experiences that we find out what we are made of and it is way more magical than we have been led to believe.

“There is a light inside of you so bright it can burn through any shadow...”

Metting Intuitive Healer and Channeller, Natalie Namaste is like meeting the brightest light. I truly felt dazzled in her company. She literally oozes love and light. It is hard to believe that Natalie has been through great darkness and pain in her life. Suffering deep depression Natalie knows what she is talking about because she is speaking from her lived experience.

This is a really inspiring episode especially if you, or someone you know, is struggling right now. Natalie breaks down the different levels of mind, the deep unconscious patterns that can run our lives and how to unravel them so that you can feel more of who you are.

Natalie also shares her intuitive insights about where we are at on the planet right now and the bright future she sees coming for humanity.

Enjoy!

About Natalie

Natalie Namaste is a globally recognised Intuitive Healer, Reiki Master Teacher and Channeler with over 24 years’ experience. Natalie’s journey is an inspiration as she stepped into her power at a very young age and has been supporting thousands of people including royalty, celebrities and even the skeptics.

She runs highly sought-after courses, workshops, one-on-one sessions and a popular Group Channelling & Meditation every 11th day of the month which attracts attendees from all over the world.

She is a Manifesting teacher of Neale Donald Walsch & Steve Farrell’s Humanity’s Team, and a respected voice in the global spiritual community, sharing her expertise alongside renowned figures in the field.

Natalie channels 120 Angelic Beings of Light. When you’re in her presence stay aware of what you feel as a high frequency moves through her - not just in words, but as energy and light too.

Contact Natalie:

website: www.natalienamaste.com

email: natalie@natalienamaste.com

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, tmy potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



Contact me:

Email: odonovanceline@gmail.com

All my links: https://linktr.ee/celineodonovan

Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

