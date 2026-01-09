We have to see what's happening in the world and choose differently....

In EP114 of Wild Woman Podcast I sit down with Intuitive Channel, Teresa Wornstaff all the way from Seattle in the USA.

Teresa says her purpose on the planet is to help people evolve. Having endured many hardships in life and risen above them them with great courage, Teresa is a powerful catalyst for others, reminding them that they can do the same.

“Lean into your brilliance” encourages Teresa. Every single person has a necessary piece of the puzzle and we are all needed on the planet right now. We are moving through a dramatic shift in energy that is calling for us to let go of victimhood and step into sovereignty and declare personal autonomy so we can create a better world.

From honing your intuitive skills to learning discernment and letting go of victimhood, these are just a few of the the topics covered. This episode will remind you of who you truly are and what you are capable of.

Meet Teresa

Teresa’s mission is to transform the world by normalizing spirituality, raising collective consciousness, and empowering individual evolution.

With more than 30 years of experience in corporate leadership and 20 years guiding individuals through deep transformation, Teresa understands what it means to awaken while still navigating “real life.” Her approach is both mystical and deeply practical, rooted in emotional intelligence, sacred connection, and a fierce belief in what’s possible when we step fully into our truth.

Today, Teresa channels her wisdom through private mentorship, master workshops, global summits, and her podcast and YouTube channel. Her highly anticipated book, Manual for Humanity, is set to release in May 2025, with its official companion Workbook for Wisdom: From Insight to Integration. Each reflects her unwavering commitment to helping individuals align with their highest potential and embrace their soul’s purpose.

Teresa’s message is clear: You are meant to live an extraordinary life. With her guidance, you’ll receive the tools and insights to step fully into your power and design a life filled with purpose, passion, and possibility. Are you ready to begin your journey?

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, tmy potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



