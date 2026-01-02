A new frequency is coming through to help us...

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at this link https://ko-fi.com/celineod. Thank you.

“We are at the start of the Golden Age….” says Soul Astrologer, Sue Grassby and as I listen to Sue I feel it in every cell of my body. Sue covers a lot of ground in this interview; all guaranteed to stir ancient memories in you that are ready to be activated as we move into 2026.

Understanding our energy field and divine blueprint through the science of astrology

Our soul wound and soul path

Shadow work being essential for clearing & releasing

Code carriers being activated

Fixed stars and connecting to your star family

Her memories of being in Atlantis 12,000 years ago

The Essenes, Cathar Community and Magdalene code carriers

The Gene Keys

In Sue’s words

I am a Soul Astrologer, Seichem and Reiki Master, Egyptian Cartouche Master, and Shamanic Practitioner.

I have been a Holistic Therapist for over 35 years, during which time I was a Health and Wellbeing Co-Ordinator for the local authority, responsible for health schemes within the local community. I have worked in the NHS Pain Management Service as a Specialist Exercise Rehabilitation Therapist.

My passion is Soul Astrology. I look to the planetary arrangements at the very moment of birth. It creates a divine cosmic blueprint and the answers to the Soul’s purpose for this lifetime.

The Soul can then draw from the finest qualities of the personality, it’s gifts and abilities to fulfil its purpose. This unique energetic expression for this incarnation will allow the Soul’s mission to be realised through you.

When civilizations such as Atlantis fell, many of us departed to other realms or chose to disperse to other parts of our earth. Through the trauma of these falls, many became separated from our soul truth and original source wisdom. Persecution pursued and power was wielded over us in our Witch, Magdalene, Essene, Cathar, Druidic, Celtic Indigenous communities. Embedding trauma for millennia to come. Wolves were hunted to extinction and our sacred groves chopped down. We hold all of the memories within our DNA. Within the very core of our cells. Patterns of divide and conquer alongside colonial domination intended to eradicate our ancient ways. Yet luckily, we made a pact to return.

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, my potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



