February is the springboard into the Aquarian Age

“Trust is the way we’re going to get through this transition…..”

This episode (Part 5) is another fabulous ride with the incredible Adventurer in Consciousness, Liz Costa.

I feel incredibly privileged to sit down with Liz as she does not normally give interviews. Liz has been working with the earth’s energy patterns at key locations around the world for the last 30 years, in a very private way.

In this 5th interview with Liz, she shares on many topics, including, pyramids getting activated, her trip to Romania, 3i Atlas, the new multi-dimensional grid coming online, dragon lines, Divine Masculine and where we are headed in 2026!

About Liz

Liz Costa was only 13 years old when she was declared clinically dead for 6 minutes, a trauma which held her in a coma for 9 hours. During this time her consciousness experienced the earth as a living breathing conscious entity with whom she could communicate and wanted to communicate with her.

In her out of body state she was shown the history of the planet and guided to understand the subtle energetic living forces that are transforming our world and reality beyond the reach of the five senses.

During this near death experience, Liz was also shown the future of the planet and understood the work and adjustments that would be required to support our planetary evolution in accordance with the divine plan and in the face of much interference.

Since this pivotal and mind-bending moment of her life, Liz has privately dedicated her life to working in close relationship with the planet to support the energetic transformation necessary for these times.

In partnership with the earth she has been called on great adventures all over the world to enact subtle energetic adjustments at critical sites, in order to anchor a new life supporting grid for a higher dimensional reality, for the benefit of all forms of consciousness.

With this rather non-traditional start to life, Liz has never really fitted into “normal”, so has created a life that has been eclectic, deeply rewarding, exciting and at times challenging and very lonely.

In her spare time, she shares her love of travel, adventure, music, food and uncovering the glitches in the matrix with the love of her life.

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, the nature of me, my potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



