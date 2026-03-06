You can't get around feeling trauma. It lives in the energy field...

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Or you can become a paid subsciber to my Substack. Thank you.

I was cracked open by the wake-up call of cancer in 2016 and introduced to the immensity of my true nature. With every fibre of my being I just knew who I was. I had no doubts at all. I still don’t. But it has been, and continues to be, a journey to unravel all the conditioning, the conditioning that would have us believe that we are small and powerless.

More and more people are waking up from the dream and I am passionate about being part of this awakening. It is why I started this podcast; to create a platform to amplify these voices of remembrance and to connect us to each other. We are stronger together.

So in EP122 of Wild Woman Podcast, you will meet another woman who has been on this path. Siobhán McMahon has devoted her life’s work to helping people heal and remember who they truly are.

We are so much more than we have been led to believe and when we drop into our hearts and feel, we can access the immensity of who we really are.

Our heart is the way!

About Siobhán

My earliest memories are of being obsessed with the fairies, they were more real to me than anything else. I also talked about what I used to do “when I was a big girl”. Everyone laughed of course, and I quickly learned to shut it down.

My interest in the ‘other side’ never wavered and I investigated many paths, trained in some including Kundalini yoga. The big calling arrived in 2001 on a mountain sacred to the native Americans in New Mexico. I was there for an intense yoga training. Watching a gorgeous sunsetI heard a very loud inner voice say “You will walk the path of the shaman”. At the time I didn’t even know what a shaman was. I knew about tribal medicine people but that was about it. It was really puzzling and made absolutely no sense. I don’t have any native American blood.

What followed was a series of very frightening intense dreams of being tested by Aboriginal shamans. I have never been to Australia. One dream featured the root systems of trees an Australian friend identified as gum trees. Years later I discovered this is the world tree for Aboriginals.



“Power comes from the spirits. They choose you.”

For the next four years I was trained directly by the spirits and by the time I arrived at a workshop I realized two things-I had already been extremely well trained and I was finally home, among my people.

I have had trainings in several different systems but from the start I knew I this was about methods I would apply to my own native Irish lineage. Along the way I learned I have a real gift for moving heavy energies and feel called to workwith the deep ancestral trauma here in Ireland.

I do clearings one on one with clients through the Akashic Field, finding the origin of patterns presenting in this life. These sessions are quite intense and those who are motivated get a lot out of them.

When I lived in Louisiana I ran journey circles and workshops which was a real joy. Life sent me a curve ball that sent me home to Ireland in 2018. I continue to work remotely with clients and am researching a novel I was given to write in 2012.

In 2001 I was called by the goddess Brighid and was a flamekeeper with the Daughters of the Flame for many years. Following that I created a group dedicated to the divine feminine in her many forms. We are a small group and still going strong after fifteen years,

I spent seven years working with a non-dual teacher, Miranda Macpherson, andcontinue that work as my personal path. That calling came through a dream.

The Sidhe have been a powerful presence all along and gave me a form of energy healing I call Anam Sidhe, the soul of fairy. I always feel them watching over me.

The spiritual journey continues.......

Contact Siobhán

shavonne@alignyoursoul.com

https://www.facebook.com/alignyoursoul

Connect with me:

Email: odonovanceline@gmail.com

All my links: https://linktr.ee/celineodonovan

My books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

