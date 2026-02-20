I came to explore the darkest belly of the beast...

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Thank you.

EP120 of Wild Woman Podcast is a timely reminder that there is so more to our reality than meets the eye and sometimes that reality is so unpalatable we convince ourselves it isn’t real, that it doesn’t exist. If we do admit the truth, our whole world will come crashing down but maybe it needs to. And maybe now is the time.

This is what happened to Rebecca Rose.

Rebecca is a Psychic Healer, Multidimensional Energy Intuitive, Seer and Channel, but she is also a woman who has survived the horrors of child trafficking, satanic ritual abuse and more. It is real. She has survived, healed and now devotes her life to helping others heal and reclaim their power and purpose in their life.

“I wasn’t meant to die in the experiences. I came through. I can speak to these experiences. I’ve healed enough. Some children didn’t come through these things alive. I’m well enough to speak to those issues and be alive in the storm.”

Her story is a reminder that when we turn towards the things that we don’t want to face, whether collectively or individually, something opens up in us and it can be transformed and healed and we can go on. We can fly. Sometimes we have to go down into the darkness, like the lotus flower in the muck, so that we can get to higher ground. Wisdom is found there that cannot be found anywhere else.

“There is something alchemical in our healing path, especially when we can open to the notion that we are spiritual beings….”

About Rebecca

Rebecca Rose is an intuitive alchemist, heart seer and psychic healer as well as galactic channel. Her akashic readings, luminous healing transmissions and mentoring programs offer clear, grounded guidance that also catalyze deeper heart coherence. She teaches others how to be more compassionate with themselves and befriend all aspects of their experience.

“You have the wisdom of many lifetimes and the Universe within you. Your soul-spark is made of Creation and it’s Love.”

Contact Rebecca

www.rebeccarosebarfoot.com

www.youtube.com/@rebeccarose-siriusblue

