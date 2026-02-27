We're being called to feel everything and not stuff it down anymore....

If you would like to support my work by way of a small donation, please do so at the link below. Or you can become a paid subsciber to my Substack. Thank you.

https://ko-fi.com/celineod

It was a great privilege to sit down with world- renowned, Medical Intuitive, Debrah Goetz - a woman who has dedicated her life to helping people move through their emotional and physical pain so that they can live fuller lives, free of fear and limitation.

Having lived that way for many years, I get it. Burnt out and empty, I was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Ultimately I was relieved that I could finally stop. Instinctively back then I knew that I was not a victim of the diagnosis. It was a message from my body and it was asking me to stop and allow myself to feel and open to self-love and healing.

We are not victims. We are the creators of our lives, whether consciously or unconsciously and when we peel back the layers I believe we can alter the trajectory of our lives completely.

“Stress is the number 1 debilitator of health…” says Debrah, and she knows only too well having worked with thousands of clients in her practice for over 30 years.

Enjoy this conversation. We are living through a time on our planet where we are awakening and becoming aware of who we truly are and what we are capable of.

About Deb

Deb is a globally recognized medical intuitive, mystic and educator who helps individuals move out of emotional and physical pain. Through her exclusive and effective transformational techniques, Deb empowers others to break cycles of illness and stagnation to gain freedom and live vibrant, self-directed lives.

With over 25 years of experience as a next-level Quantum Energy Healer, Deb has performed over 8,000 sessions for folks over 15 countries, inspiring them to embrace wholeness in their inner worlds to alchemize miracles in their outer worlds.

A Life Dedicated to Healing and Higher Consciousness

For more than 30 years, Deb Goetz has served as one of the world’s most accurate and sought-after Medical Intuitives—a Quantum Healer, teacher, and frequency holder whose mission is to awaken the higher consciousness and healing within humanity.

Having guided over 8,000 clients worldwide, Deb’s work transcends the boundaries of traditional energy healing. Her unique ability to decode the energetic signatures behind illness and emotional imbalance allows her to restructure the human biofield at the quantum level, restoring the original template of divine wholeness.

Where others intuit, Deb restructures frequency.

Where others heal, Deb awakens.

Where others transmit energy, Deb generates transformation fields through sacred energetic geometry.

Contact Debrah

https://debrahgoetz.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@debgoetzmedicalintuitive

***************

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, my potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



***************

Contact me:

Email: odonovanceline@gmail.com

All my links: https://linktr.ee/celineodonovan

Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan