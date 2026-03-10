I found my soul's calling when my life fell apart....

This was a really special conversation with Sharon Fitzmaurice as it was the first time I have spoken publicly about my own life story since the passing of my mother on 7th February. I did it in honour of her and also to mark the 10th anniversary of our final chapter together.

It started with my diagnosis with breast cancer in February in 2016 and ended with her recent passing. We had come full circle and done all that we were meant to do together in this life.

It is because of everything that I have learnt through the experience of cancer that I am able to feel my grief and move through it a day at a time.

Cancer was a complete breakdown of my life and a major wake-up call. I was burnt out and empty and knew I couldn’t keep living as I was living. I had no idea where I was headed afterwards. I just knew I could not go back to my old life, so I trusted my intuition and slowly took steps in a new direction and as I did a whole new life started to open up in front of me.

When we are courageous enough to follow our soul’s calling and embark on an unknown path, we discover that magic is really possible for our lives. I can truly vouch for that. I feel a sense of peace I had never felt in my life. I could not be doing what I’m doing today if it had not been for cancer and the support of my mother.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.

