We're powerful beings. We know so much. We just forget.

In EP119 of Wild Woman Podcast I walk between worlds with the fabulous, Jules O’Brien. We are in the process of leaving behind an old world and life (can you feel it?), and walking into a new unknown, magical existence. Jules embodies this new life. She is a beacon for what is possible if we are brave enough to trust the unknown. It is the only place where miracles happen.

About Jules

Jules is a mystic and a soul guide. She is connected to worlds that are unseen to the naked eye, only felt by those who have the eyes to see and ears to hear.

She works on two levels right now - giving psychic readings on an everyday level and more recently she is also offering soul journey readings.

“Spirit have other ideas and want me to work with the deeper soul journey for people.”

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, my potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



