I saw the fairies and elementals in my mum's garden as a child.....

As a child Chrissie Singleton says she felt more spiritual than human. She had a knowing that there was more to this life than what meets the eye. Her beautiful drawings reflect this knowing and are deeply healing.

Chrissie paints peoples’ soul essences, angelics, dragons fairies, nymphs and whatever other spiritual beings come through for a person. Her drawings are exquisite.

They carry healing energies as Chrissie explains in the interview and have the power to change the energetics of your home and support deep healing on a personal level as well as bringing great joy.

We will work as one and know other dimensions” says Chrissie of the new earth consciousness that is rising on the planet. Her work activates this knowing as she brings through more of our multidimensional nature through each work of art she creates.

As the old systems are breaking down and the new is coming in, there is so much more that we will discover. We are moving into a heart-centred way of living where we will live authentically, stand in our power.

About Chrissie

Earth Angel /Healer /Self taught Spiritual Artist

I was born in Hull, East Yorkshire, and from a very young age I could see and sense beyond the physical world. I never felt like I fit into traditional systems, and school felt more like something I had to navigate than belong to. As an empath, I learned how to move through the world feeling deeply the emotions and energies around me, while always carrying a quiet inner knowing that there was more to life than what we are taught.

I have experienced so much in this lifetime, and through it all, I have felt divinely guided and protected — as though the universe has gently stepped in at the exact moments I needed it most. Those experiences shaped my trust in spiritual guidance, divine timing, and the unseen realms.

Becoming a mother at a young age changed my life in the most profound way. In many ways, my daughter saved me, anchoring me in this world while I slowly began to understand my purpose. Creativity and colour have always lived inside me, waiting to be expressed through art and energy.

In my twenties, I trained as an aromatherapist and Reiki practitioner, deepening my understanding of healing, energy, and spiritual connection. In 2006, during a colour workshop in Wales, my artistic gift fully awakened, and I began creating multi-dimensional beings, loved ones in spirit, and angelic presences through my art.

After a spiritual reading guided me to buy my first easel, the women who gave the reading generously paid for it when I was out of work — a moment that felt like divine confirmation of my path. From that moment on, my journey as an artist truly began.

I am a Multi-Dimensional Energy Artist. I energetically connect with you to co-create soul-led artwork, each piece acting as a visual reflection of your energetic essence. My work is infused with colours, frequencies, and messages that your soul most needs to receive. Whether painting guides, angels, dragons, or soul essence portraits, my intention is always to create a sacred portal of healing, insight, and spiritual connection.

Alongside this path, I have worked in hospitality for many years, learning the heart of service, care, and holding safe spaces for others. I have also taught meditation in village halls — one student, who attempted my classes, contacted me 15 years later from Scotland. She shared that the sessions had set her on her path, and today she teaches homeopathy, a beautiful testament to how these journeys ripple through time.

I am also a mural artist, transforming blank walls into soulful, story-filled spaces designed to uplift, inspire, and awaken and heal .

I feel deeply called to share my journey — the pain, the magic, the guidance, and the miracles — in the hope of helping others feel less alone, more seen, and more connected to their own divine path.

Contact Chrissie

https://www.instagram.com/singleton8128?igsh=MXF5c29sOHJjMXhnag==

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DBx7wmzPt/

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, my potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



