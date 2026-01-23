Social media algorithms brought me and Jill Militzer together in EP116 of Wild Podcast and it turned out to be one of the most enjoyable conversations I’ve had with what felt like a long-lost friend.

We had no knowledge of each other, or people in common, but the universe decided we needed to come together and we both felt it - Jill in Wisconsin in the USA and me sitting in my living room on the west coast of Ireland.

We are living through intense shifts and changes on the planet right now and as Jill says “Here’s where the rubber meets the road…” . It’s time to put our life’s experience and lessons into practice. It’s time to walk our talk and be conscious creators of the new earth.

What unfolds in this podcast episode is a really supportive and practical conversation about the simple, but oh so powerful practice of sitting in our power, in the still point, opening our hearts, setting intentions and letting our intuition be our GPS.

With practice our awareness expands and we start to know the immensity of who we truly are and what we are capable of. Then it’s time to ask ourselves questions like:

How am I going to present myself in this new earth?

How am I going to be a part of this new earth?

What is my role?

We are living in a time when we are all becoming the stewards of new earth and every single one of us is needed, because we are here.

Enjoy!

About Jill

Jill Militzer has over fourteen years of experience within Intuitive Development. She is a Reiki Master Teacher within two lineages, Meditation Instructor, Psychic/Medium, Akashic Records Practitioner, and full mesa carrier within the Andean Tradition of the medicine wheel. Jill has certifications within Shamanic Healing, as well as having been given the Munay-Ki Rites and Nusta-Karpay Rites.

As a Spiritual Intuitive, Jill has offered Individual & Animal Communication Sessions, Classes, and Workshops, and has taught Animal Totem courses to connect more deeply with the natural world.

As the author of six children’s books, plus her seventh book for all ages called: The Joyful Creator, A Guide To Intuitive Communication with Nature Allies, Earth Wisdom, & Spiritual Helpers, Jill’s love of writing is a true passion. Jill’s love of art has also been lifelong, and offers hand drawn Pet Portraits as well.

Currently, Jill is finishing a Sylvotherapy Practitioner course to work more intentionally with the healing qualities of being in nature, and is studying with Mentor, Medium, and Spirit Artist ,Shelley Youell, to hone her own Spirit Art skills within Mediumship. Jill also has a podcast called: Hello Inner You ~ Where Birds Of A Feather Flock Together to discuss all things mystical.

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, tmy potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



