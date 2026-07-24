Our instruction booklet for this time is our body's intuition

I get to sit down with the magical, Mary Brigid O’Donohue from Co. Clare in Ireland, in episode 144 of Wild Woman podcast.



Listen and be activated and reminded of who you truly are, how interconnected we are with everything in existence and the power we possess when we align with the first mind, the grandmother mind, that is our intuition.

We are the body of the universe.

“When we soften into the body we realise how resourceful we are and that this is where ideas come from.”

Mary Brigid O’Donohue

My devotion is assisting people to remember themselves, using extra sensory perception and pure love to recall fragmented soul body aspects. I also do this to remember bodies of Earth, planetary and universal systems.

My directives come from sensitive field attunement and offering still point source intentions to answer the field complexity, body of human or land, water, sky... it’s all one.

My devotion is to be a presence of the Eternal Mother on Earth. To unify through the love of the Mother of all.

I’m feeling the theme of compassion and correlation arising for me at the moment. Network building through humility and honesty. Integrity and rebirthing of our reality through whole perception and whole intention.

I’m just home from Tara, we had a wonderful day long ceremonial walking, listening and intending, allowing source to speak, allowing the already present energetic system to be remembered through our resonance with it

I could be called a sourceress, as I attune so deeply with nature and am connected to the Aether and elemental realm... so love to offer transcendent moments.

Contact Mary Brigid:

https://www.facebook.com/mary.costello.1428

https://heartofgold.earth/

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Beloved Co Creators of the Golden Age Offering My Presence As A Channel Of The Eternal Mother For Resonant Connection Offering Rebirth Through The Eye Of The Womb Magnetising Purity From Confusion Weaving The First Weave Sowing The Pearl Seeds Of The Rose Realm Voice For The Cosmic Rose Offering Tender Powerful Assistance For Correction And Rebirth



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Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book directly from me at this link:

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Audible.co.uk or Audible.comThanks for reading Wild and Free! This post is public so feel free to share it.



Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and is packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

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Subscribe to Wild Woman Podcast onYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@celineodonovan

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