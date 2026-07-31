On my knees I heard a voice. It said I had a choice...

“Before I got sick I lived from the neck up…”

Jenna Newell Hiott walks between worlds reminding us that we are not alone, that we have never been alone, it is only our minds that have told us so.

We are an integral part of the web of existence and our ancestors and the realm of spirit is always surrounding us and their whole purpose is to just love and support us.

When we can drop down from our minds into our hearts, we start to feel, we connect with all that is and we remember who we truly are and how powerful we truly are. We know that we are never alone.

“When you get used to your heart as the seat of perception, you see the web of connection.”

We are leaving the mental structure of consciousness Jenna explains and moving into a more relational way of being . This is the future for humanity and we are in the process of making this shift right now.

The Human Behind the Web

We live in a world that asks us to be isolated individuals—detached, productive, and self-sufficient. But this modern structure has a cost: a deep, quiet sense of fragmentation. We feel disconnected from our bodies, our land, and the long lines of people who came before us.

I believe that your sense of isolation isn’t a personal failing; it’s a symptom of a forgotten connection.

My work is dedicated to the restoration of the whole. I help sensitive seekers move out of the lonely, “mental” silos of modern life and back into the vibrant, living web where the ancestors, the elements, and the Divine are waiting to meet us.

My Journey & Philosophy

I am Jenna Newell Hiott, and I am a guide for the journey toward a more relational way of being.

For years, I have walked the thresholds between worlds. I have learned that when we heal our relationship with the dead—especially our ancestors—we begin to heal the fragmentation within ourselves. By integrating the “seen” and “unseen,” we stop being a single, burnt-out point in time and start being a living continuation of a vast, wise lineage.

My approach isn’t about escaping reality; it’s about expanding it. We use the language of archetypes, tarot, and ritual to bridge the gap between our analytical minds and our mystical hearts. This is the path to “Integral Consciousness”—a state where you are fully human, fully spirit, and profoundly at home in the world.

The Pillars of My Work

Ancestral Healing: Moving from a sense of “individual” burden to “collective” support. We heal the line backward so we can walk forward with the wind at our backs.

The Art of the Psychopomp: Guiding stuck souls who have lost their way.

Relational Animism: Engaging with the world as a living, breathing community of beings.

Archetypal Language: Using Tarot and ancient symbols as a mirror for the soul. These aren’t just tools for “fortune telling,” but a universal alphabet that allows our analytical minds to communicate with the deep subconscious and the Divine.

Nervous System Regulation: Creating a sanctuary for the sensitive soul to rest and integrate.

How We Work Together

I am no longer focusing on high-volume 1-on-1 sessions. Instead, I pour my heart into creating containers for collective transformation.

Sacred Roots: My flagship year-long course for those ready to heal their lineage.

Rest in Death: A deep study for those called to the work of the psychopomp.

Spirit Connections Substack: Where I share weekly transmissions on archetypes and the “integral” heart; and where we can gather in community.

If you are a sensitive person longing for a foundation of profound belonging, I invite you to stop walking alone. Let’s remember the web together.

Contact Jenna:

Get tickets for Meet your Guides and Spirit Team Workshop, 28th August below: https://www.trainyourmagic.life/workshop-guides-and-spirit-team

https://spiritconnections.love/about

https://spiritconnections.substack.com/about

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Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

Purchase “Gifts from the Devastation” Audio Book directly from me at this link:

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Gifts from the Devastation:

This book is the story of hitting rock bottom through cancer and finally surrendering to the wisdom of life and the calling of my soul, the only path to be on. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to help you find your soul’s path and is packed full of practical tools to help you live it every day.

The Tapestry of Life:

This is a fictional story about community and is told through the eyes of three generations of women whose lives organically weave together over a period of two weeks. It reminds us that magic truly is the stuff of life and we are the magicians.

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