Wildness is listening to your heart with Dawn Rafferty

Heart to Heart with Dawn Dawn Rafferty is a Plant Spirit Medicine and Earth Medicine Distance Healer. As a child the natural world was the only stable, dependable thing in Dawn’s life. Her mundane world was a dangerous place so she would run out into her safe world in the fields where everything loved her no matter what. She innocently entered into relationship with the land by what she describes as ‘feeling’ nature speaking. Today Dawn’s life revolves around her special relationship with the Burren in her native Ireland. She is a registered Plant Spirit Medicine healer since 2004, following two and a half years intensive training under Traditional Medicine Man, Eliot Cowan. Plant Spirit Medicine is an ancient form of healing with the spirit of local wild plants. Under the guidance of esteemed Traditional Elder and healer, Don David Wiley, Dawn also undertook a many-years-long spiritual path towards a successful initiation, opening a Sacred Doorway to practice her unique way with Distance Healing. She practices this work within the cradle of her life-long heart and soul’s relationship with the Divine Natural Energies of Ireland, in particular the Burren. Connect with Dawn: https://www.earthlings.ie/https://www.bluedeer.org/plant-spirit...
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes