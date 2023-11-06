Wild and Free

Wild Woman
Wildness is listening to your heart with Dawn Rafferty
Wildness is listening to your heart with Dawn Rafferty

Nov 06, 2023

Heart to Heart with Dawn Dawn Rafferty is a Plant Spirit Medicine and Earth Medicine Distance Healer. As a child the natural world was the only stable, dependable thing in Dawn’s life. Her mundane world was a dangerous place so she would run out into her safe world in the fields where everything loved her no matter what. She innocently entered into relationship with the land by what she describes as ‘feeling’ nature speaking. Today Dawn’s life revolves around her special relationship with the Burren in her native Ireland. She is a registered Plant Spirit Medicine healer since 2004, following two and a half years intensive training under Traditional Medicine Man, Eliot Cowan. Plant Spirit Medicine is an ancient form of healing with the spirit of local wild plants. Under the guidance of esteemed Traditional Elder and healer, Don David Wiley, Dawn also undertook a many-years-long spiritual path towards a successful initiation, opening a Sacred Doorway to practice her unique way with Distance Healing. She practices this work within the cradle of her life-long heart and soul’s relationship with the Divine Natural Energies of Ireland, in particular the Burren. Connect with Dawn: https://www.earthlings.ie/https://www.bluedeer.org/plant-spirit...

