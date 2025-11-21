Welcoming New Earth Relationships - Online Event, Thursday 11th December at 7.30pm

Preparing for New Earth Relationships Online Event

Get ticket: https://ko-fi.com/s/1689b3b01a

Price: €15 minimum donation

I’m teaming up with gifted healer, Elaine Molloy for an exciting new collaboration. We are coming together to support people attract relationships that are fully aligned with their authentic selves and the dreams they have for their life.

We are doing this event because we are going through a huge shift in consciousness on the planet now and if you are feeling it, you are being offered the capacity to open up to much greater awareness and possiblities for your life and relationships. It is a very exciting time!

Our kick-off online event is called:

Preparing for New Earth Relationships and it is on Thursday 11th December at 7.30pm (GMT) via Zoom.

Relationships are one of the fundamental building blocks of our lives and our communities. When we understand “As within so without”, we see that it is up to each of us to do the inner work so that we can materialise the relationships that are aligned with us and our life purpose, effortlessly and easily.



Preparing for New Earth Relationships Event:

In this online event you will:

Identify trapped emotions and beliefs/stuck energies

Release this stuck energy from your body so you can get to know your authentic self and free up space for the new

Receive an energy transmission/activation to uplevel and manifest better relationships

Receive a channelled message to support and guide you through the process.

This event will focus on all relationships whether it is mother, father self, friend, business colleague or romantic partner.

Join us as we create New Relationships and New Earth together!

***************

Work with us on a deeper level one-to-one:

We will also be announcing opportunities to work with us on a one-to-one level after the event and go deeper on a personal level. When we step into a higher functioning version of ourselves, everything is possible including the best relationships that light up our lives.

Elaine is from Galway in Ireland, and is now based in Florida. It was only last year that Elaine and I reconnected after 40 years, (we were in school together) when I first interviewed her on Wild Woman podcast. We both felt then that we were meant to collaborate together in some way and we trusted that we would know when the time was right. That time is now.

Link to my first interview with Elaine: https://bit.ly/FirstinterviewElaineMolloy

About Elaine

Elaine is a spiritual problem-solver, helping people to let go of old stuck emotions and beliefs so that they can come into the fullness of themselves and live their best life.



Being a natural Medical Intuitive, Sound Healer (hearing and transmitting sound frequencies that soothe the body, mind and spirit) and Channeller, Elaine can help you energetically release what is holding you back so that you are freed up to step into a higher-functioning version of yourself.

Elaine has always marched to the beat of her own drum following her inner guidance and seeing where that would lead her to help herself and others fully express the Divine within themselves.

She sees clients in person, over Zoom and teaches several classes a week where she helps people release blockages, stuck emotions and beliefs so that they can feel peaceful and fulfilled.

Contact Elaine:

Email: elainemolloyarch@gmail.com.

Whatsapp US number 904788 1884

https://www.facebook.com/elaine.molloy.79

***************

About me:

I am a published author, podcaster, qualified life coach, astrology enthusiast and avid explorer of life. This has all transpired since the breakdown of my old life when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It was a terrifying and exciting time as an old chapter ended and a new beginning began to unfold one day at a time.

I learnt so much from that experience - about the nature of life, the nature of me, my potential and my capacity to create a life where everything and anything is possible. It has been a journey of many ups and downs and great expansion into areas of life I never thought possible for me. The adventure and learning continues!

When we are courageous enough to follow our heart and take steps on an unknown path, we discover that anything truly is possible for lives.

It is my passion now to inspire, support and guide and others to their greatest lives using all the tools and abilities that I have picked up along the way.



***************

Contact me:

Email: odonovanceline@gmail.com

All my links: https://linktr.ee/celineodonovan

Buy my books: http://www.celineodonovan.com/project

