"We are so powerful" with Jenifer Taylor
"We are so powerful" with Jenifer Taylor

Celine O'Donovan's avatar
Celine O'Donovan
Sep 12, 2023

This beautiful and sometimes emotional conversation with Wellness Therapist, Jenifer Taylor, illustrates the healing power of women coming together and sharing their stories.

"You come away empowered by hearing other women speak" Jenifer says.

When you listen to her speak, I assure you that you will definitely feel empowered. You will also be reminded that you were born with all of the wisdom and guidance you need inside of you.

Jenifer is one of half of the Psychic Phoenix, with her daughter Emma, and they create products, treatments and podcasts to help you build upon your self power and your belief in yourself.

Jenifer also offers card readings and past life regression treatments in person and online.

Contact Jenifer:https://www.psychicphoenix.co.uk/https://www.youtube.com/@jenifertaylorwisdom/featuredhttps://www.instagram.com/jenifer_taylor_

