There is always light with Crystal and Energy Healer Alice Luthien

A journey that began with a small, wounded stray kitten and a heart full of compassion. When she was just ten years old, Alice stumbled upon a tiny, injured kitten in need of care and love. She couldn't bear to leave it alone, so she brought it home, hoping to mend its wounds and give it a better life. While the physical wounds healed, the kitten remained deeply stressed and depressed. In her village, there was a renowned energy and crystal healer, someone who held a reputation for her incredible abilities. Alice was determined to help the kitten find peace, so she embarked on a mission. She saved her pocket money for two whole months, inching closer to the amount needed to visit this local healer. Finally, the day came when she had enough to bring the kitten to her. She worked her magic, not only healing the little one but also recognizing something special in Alice. She told her she had a unique gift and offered to teach her the art of energy and crystal healing. With her guidance, Alice delved into this enchanting world every Saturday afternoon. It was there that she began to understand the profound connection between crystals, energy, and healing. She learned to channel these energies to bring comfort, relief, and transformation to those in need. Alice is a certified crystal and energy healer, and today, she offer sthis gift to clients from all corners of the world. Her mission is to share the profound benefits of crystal healing and energy work, just as it transformed the life of that wounded kitten and hers. If you're ready to experience the magic for yourself, don't hesitate to reach out to Alice: https://www.crystalhealer.ie/https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...