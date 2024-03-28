Wild and Free

The Spirit World doesn't come with a guide book with Laura Logan
Mar 28, 2024

Are you feeling that shift as we enter into new times with new rhythms? Are you feeling the quickening? Are you noticing that the need to care for yourself is ever more important? Feeling a strong connection to spirit from a young age, Laura Logan has spent over 15 years training and creating ways in which to support people though life's challenges, now more important than ever. What started as a journey to restore and heal (mind, body and soul) from personal challenges and family experiences quickly led to her putting her gifts and skills to use caring for clients. Whether it be physical pain from injury, repetitive strain, immobility, hyper flexibility, or mental wellbeing that that needs support, from anxiety to depression, loss of vitality, or searching for a deeper soul purpose, Laura gives clients the power to make these changes in their life, restoring energy to the body and peace to the mind. Laura also facilitates womens circles and supports teenagers to discover who they are on their own terms, through the"Turning Wild UK" Education project. Connect with Laura: https://bookwhen.com/lauraliveslovinglyhttps://www.facebook.com/lauraliveslo...

