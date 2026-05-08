The simulation is over and the true light is returning...

The moment Lilah Wolpert of The Seer's Circle popped up on my Facebook feed, I just knew I had to contact her.

I had never heard of Lilah or knew anything of her work but as I sat and read one of her posts, I could feel her energy and trusted the clear nudge of my soul to contact her.

Magic ensued!

About Lilah

Lilah is a Seer and Healer with over a decade of experience as a spiritual healer. She founded the School of Spiritual Alchemy in 2024, and her mission is to teach individuals how to transform themselves into vessels for the Soul, guiding them to align with their spiritual destinies. A lifelong spiritual seeker, she has always been driven by a desire to understand the nature of God and the wisdom of her own Soul. She continually reflects on what her Soul is calling for, what needs healing, and how to honour its journey.

Lilah’s belief and philosophy, which guides all her work with clients and students and is shared through her various social media channels, is that the Soul holds all truth and is the guiding Light for your journey here on Earth. That the Soul is the True Self, and it is only by committing to being more in touch with your Soul that you will ultimately find Peace and Harmony. Building energetic integrity is crucial to providing a vessel into which the higher vibration of the Soul can land.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) from the University of Cape Town, an International Certificate in Healing (Distinction) from the School of Intuition and Healing, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Metaphysics from the University of Sedona, United States. She is also an Inter faith Spiritual Minister.

Contact Lilah:

Contact Lilah: https://www.schoolofspiritualalchemy.com/

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Connect with me and my work:

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This book is the story of my awakening and transformation through the experience of cancer. It will take you on a journey of self-discovery to know your soul’s calling so that you can live the life of greatness you are here for.

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