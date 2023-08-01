Wild and Free

The power of the intuitive path with healer Norah Coyne
Aug 01, 2023

A native of Connemara on the west coast of Ireland, Norah has over 30 years experience working in the field of healing and wellbeing. As a Healing Intuitive Lightworker, Healing Practitioner, Life skills Consultant, Holistic Physical Therapist, Author, Speaker, Yoga and Meditation Teacher, Retreat and Women’s Healing Circle Facilitator, there is no end to her gifts. In this conversation she covers the power of embracing our stories, following our intuitive path, communing with nature and so much more.

