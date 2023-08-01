The power of the intuitive path with healer Norah Coyne

A native of Connemara on the west coast of Ireland, Norah has over 30 years experience working in the field of healing and wellbeing. As a Healing Intuitive Lightworker, Healing Practitioner, Life skills Consultant, Holistic Physical Therapist, Author, Speaker, Yoga and Meditation Teacher, Retreat and Women’s Healing Circle Facilitator, there is no end to her gifts. In this conversation she covers the power of embracing our stories, following our intuitive path, communing with nature and so much more.
Wild Woman
Wild Woman

Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
