The power of embracing our shadow

The journey to fully embodying our wild woman nature is a journey with many ups and downs. A key part of it is leaning into our shadow. When we dive deep into the aspects of us that we have suppressed, we free ourselves and release more of our creative power. It is essential work if we are to live authentic and fulfilled lives. I share a few thoughts on the topic in this episode.
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
