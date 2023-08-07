Wild and Free

The power of embracing our shadow
Celine O'Donovan
Aug 07, 2023

The journey to fully embodying our wild woman nature is a journey with many ups and downs. A key part of it is leaning into our shadow. When we dive deep into the aspects of us that we have suppressed, we free ourselves and release more of our creative power. It is essential work if we are to live authentic and fulfilled lives. I share a few thoughts on the topic in this episode.

