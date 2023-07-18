The other side of fear - with Rebekkah Woolfson

Rebekkah is a Life and Executive Coach, Social Worker, Energy Healer, facilitator of mental health workshops and womens circles, and so much more. In this inspirational conversation, Rebekkah shares her light, life experience, and wisdom for maintaining mental and soul wellbeing.
This conversation is a keen reminder that everything we desire in life is the other side of fear and with the right support and practical tools we can get there. I guarantee that you will benefit so much from what Rebekkah has to share. I definitely did.