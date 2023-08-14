The magic of new beginnings with Niamh Maguire

In this candid conversation, Niamh Maguire shares her personal story of healing that led her to leave the life she knew in Dublin and start all over again in Edinburgh 5 years ago. She made the courageous decision to change her life on many levels rather than remaining stuck, living as a victim of the circumstances of her life. She now lives a heart-centred, soul-led life and helps others do the same , working as a Midlife Choices Coach and Quantum Flow Practitioner. Niamh describes her journey as one of remembering and rewilding. I guarantee that listening to Niamh's brave story will inspire you to go on your own personal journey of remembering so that you can live a life that is true to you.
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
