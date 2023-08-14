Wild and Free

Wild and Free

Wild Woman
The magic of new beginnings with Niamh Maguire
The magic of new beginnings with Niamh Maguire

Celine O'Donovan
Aug 14, 2023

In this candid conversation, Niamh Maguire shares her personal story of healing that led her to leave the life she knew in Dublin and start all over again in Edinburgh 5 years ago. She made the courageous decision to change her life on many levels rather than remaining stuck, living as a victim of the circumstances of her life. She now lives a heart-centred, soul-led life and helps others do the same , working as a Midlife Choices Coach and Quantum Flow Practitioner. Niamh describes her journey as one of remembering and rewilding. I guarantee that listening to Niamh's brave story will inspire you to go on your own personal journey of remembering so that you can live a life that is true to you.

