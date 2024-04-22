Spirit wants us to lift the vibration of the planet with Psychic Medium Grace G. Laycy

"I often think she passed so that I could live", says Grace G. Laycy, who was only 11 when her Mum sadly and tragically passed away. Life completely changed in an instant and It was only then that she opened up and became fully receptive to spirit, a gift that she knows was always with her. One in a long line of psychic mediums on her mother's side of the family, Grace says her Mother and Great Grandmother kept it quiet for fear of ridicule. When she started showing signs of talking to people who had passed to spirit, they closed her down and did not encourage any spiritual practice for her own safety. Joining a development circle at 18, it was then that Grace's spiritual journey really began. She has studied extensively over many years at the Arthur Finlay collage for psychic studies at Stanstead Hall in Essex in the U.K., but for the most part, Spirit has taught her how to develop her gift. "I have been a professional psychic medium for about 20 years now and I love it as much today as the day I started, I have dedicated my life to working for spirit." Grace has two beautiful daughters and an amazing granddaughter all of whom have the same gifts as the women before them. Grace has travelled extensively all over the U.K giving readings to people, doing shows and platform demonstrations of clairvoyance and mediumship. She has had many thousands of clients from all walks of life, including stars and famous people. "They're all just people, with the same ups and downs in life the same losses and gains we all have to deal with." Contact Grace: https://www.graceglaycy.com/ / psychicgracy psychicgracy1@gmail.com