Returning to the wild through cancer

In this episode I share some thoughts, experiences and lessons from my experience with breast cancer in 2016. I hope it helps you if you are struggling in any way right now. I hope it reminds you that you have the untapped power within to come through anything and return to your authentic wild nature.
Wild Woman
Interviews with women who embody their natural, authentic nature. A place for conversations that explore the qualities that make up wild woman - creativity, passion, bravery, integrity, healthy boundaries, deep inner knowing, intuition and a strong sense of self. I believe that reclaiming our wild spirit nature is essential to womens' mental and soul health. Without it we shrivel up and die. I know because it has been my journey since cancer. Nurturing it every day is now my life's work.
