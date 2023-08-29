Plants are teachers of truth with Lowrian Williams

Welsh wild woman, Lowrian Williams shares her journey into the world of plant intelligence and medicine, revealing the insights and wisdom that are to be found right on our doorstep and which the plants point us to inside of ourselves.

"Once you taste the wildness, you don't go back" says Lowrian, as the plants remind us of our true nature and the natural balance that we innately seek.

Find out more about Lowrian's magical world of plants on her Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/secretsofseaweed/