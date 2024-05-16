"One session with an Energy Healer changed my life forever" with Shauna Brady

Shauna Brady began her journey into energy healing and personal development in 2012 when in the midst of a particularly toxic relationship. Encouraged by her mother to visit an Angel Energy Healer, this one session led her on a healing path that continues to this day. She began with her studies into Shamanism in 2014 with Pathway Teaching in Galway. She also studied the Celtic Shamanic Wheel with Katie Blackwell in 2018. "They say it takes 20 years to become a Shaman or Medicine Woman and I have no doubt this is the case. Shamanic Path has brought me through so many aspects of myself and opened me to how our world and lives are affected by energy, energetic beings, spirits and the many other earth beings that are all around us, interacting and affecting us all the time." As a Shamanic Practitioner and Bean Feasa Shauna offers healings using the many techniques available through the Shamanic path. In 2015 Shauna's began to work more intentionally with the Archangels and Ascended Masters through her training in Rahanni Celestial Healing. She currently offers 1-to-1 healing sessions in Rahanni as well as hosting Rahanni Level 1 Practitioner and Level 2 Teacher Training. Rahanni is a heart opening modality and is a comes in on a very high vibration She is also a Level 3, ‘Moon Mother’ and Moon Mother Mentor trained by Miranda Gray, originator of Womb Blessing or ‘Female Energy Awakening’. Shauna has gathered many healing tools . Appointments can be booked directly on the link below or she is always available to discuss which type of appointment would suit best. Shauna is currently based in Galway but also offer many of her services online.

